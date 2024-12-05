Jaime Foxx Teases Material About Hospitalization in Trailer for Netflix Special ‘What Had Happened Was’

Jamie Foxx is finally discussing the medical emergency that kept him out of public life for the past two years in his new Netflix special “What Had Happened Was,” Foxx’s one-man show that will premiere globally on Dec. 10.

The trailer for the Netflix special starts with a series of headlines. These range from the straightforward, like TMZ reporting the comedian and actor was hospitalized for a “medical complication, to the obscene, like a comment that reads “Jamie Foxx is a clone.”

As Foxx walks out to a cheering audience, he triumphantly yells, “I’m back.” “I’m so glad to see y’all here. I’m so glad to be here,” Foxx continues. “What had happened was.”

Once Foxx says the name of the special, the trailer cuts off. Watch the full video below.

“If I can stay funny, I can stay alive,” Foxx says in the special, which he created to set the record straight about what happened to him. “Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank you to his fans,” a press release for the comedy event reads.

In April of 2023, Foxx’s daughter Corinne revealed Foxx had been hospitalized following an unspecified medical emergency that occurred while Foxx was filming the Netflix original, “Back in Action.” Since then, Foxx hasn’t publicly revealed what happened, but it’s known he was hospitalized for three weeks and that he underwent physical therapy at a medical facility.

“I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. You know? It’s different. It’s beyond — I wouldn’t wish what went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Foxx said last December while accepting CAA’s Vanguard Award for his role in “The Burial.”