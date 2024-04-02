Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

After the record-breaking debut for Jake Gyllenhaal’s remake of “Road House,” the actor is staying with Amazon MGM Studios. The company announced Tuesday that Gyllenhaal’s production company, Nine Stories, has signed a three-year, first-look deal with the studio. Amazon MGM Studios will focus on Nine Stories’ narrative features it plans to produce for theatrical and streaming.

“Jake is a one-of-a-kind talent whose passion and eye for filmmaking makes him a powerful storyteller both in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “Following the record-breaking success of ‘Road House,’ we could not imagine a better time to officially cement our relationship. Jake has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to collaborating with him and the Nine Stories team to create needle-moving and compelling films from visionary filmmakers.”

“I’ve worked with Amazon MGM on two films this past year, and they’ve been a wonderful partner both times,” Gyllenhaal added, referencing “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.” “Their dedication to filmmaking is contagious, and I so admire their commitment to fans all over the world. I am thrilled to formalize what is an already fruitful collaboration — especially on the heels of ‘Road House’s outstanding debut.”

The announcement comes just a week after “Barbie” star Ryan Gosling announced the debut of his production company, General Admission, and a similar three-year deal with Amazon MGM. Unlike Gosling’s deal, there has been no announcement of any upcoming projects between Nine Stories and Amazon MGM Studios.

The “Road House” remake debuted to a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its first two weekends – the largest movie debut for an Amazon MGM Studios-produced original in the streamer’s history, according to Amazon.

Gyllenhaal founded the company in 2015 with Riva Marker. Nine Stories produced Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty,” starring Gyllenhaal, for Netflix. It also worked on “Wildlife” and the Gyllenhaal drama “Stronger.” The company also does a lot of work for the stage, producing David Cale’s “We’re Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time” and Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play.”

“Road House” is now streaming.