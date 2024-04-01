Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Road House” remake debuted to a record-breaking 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video over its first two weekends – the largest movie debut for an Amazon MGM Studios-produced original in the streamer’s history, according to Amazon.

“The groundbreaking, successful debut of ‘Road House’ is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire ‘Road House’ filmmaking team and the film’s cast, led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our stellar cast.”

She continued, “It’s great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn’t be more proud!”

The movie premiered to a raucous reception at Austin’s SXSW Film Festival in March as the opening night film and was marketed heavily in the sports world as Gyllenhaal’s character is a washed-up UFC fighter.

“Road House” succeeded despite a bit of a rocky start to its promotional campaign, as director Doug Liman laid into Amazon ahead of its opening for not giving “Road House” a theatrical release. Gyllenhaal subsequently clarified that Amazon was always clear that “Road House” was intended to debut on Prime Video.

Based on the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic of the same name, the new “Road House” hails from Amazon MGM Studios and is written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry.

“Road House” continues a busy 2024 for Prime Video as the streamer is about to release the Camila Mendes-fronted rom-com “Música” this week and will then release the highly anticipated bestseller adaptation “The Idea of You,” starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, in May following wildly positive reviews out of SXSW.