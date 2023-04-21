Kelly Clarkson’s interview with Jake Gyllenhaal quickly descended into laughter, unintended insults and stories about peeing on people during Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The singer and talk show host was caught putting her foot in her mouth when she asked Gyllenhaal, “Did you ever have any real jobs, like, regular jobs?”

The second the words left her mouth, Gyllenhaal began laughing and Clarkson knew she had unintentionally insulted a career in acting. Gyllenhaal looked at her in faux shock.

“I just heard it,” Clarkson said, getting ready to defend herself. “I mean, like, in life — a normal, average, I’ve had a lot of, like, normal jobs.”

And as hard as she tried to backtrack, Gyllenhaal continued to rib her, saying she’s “just digging” herself into a deeper hole.

“Being an actor is not — you play, it’s fun,” Clarkson said. “Being a musician, same thing. Not ‘fake,’ but –”

Gyllenhaal got serious as he defended his craft, saying that he understood what she was saying. “I’m not in the military. I’m not police. I’m not actually doing that thing, I’m playing it. So it’s a little not real, but …” Gyllenhaal said, his voice trailing off.

It wasn’t long before the two were laughing off Clarkson’s flub.

If you want to vent about how silly acting is, Gyllenhaal is never going to be your guy. The household name, who can be currently seen in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” has always approached his work with the utmost respect and dedication. The longtime performer got his start young and is best known for intense, dramatic roles in “Brokeback Mountain,” “Donnie Darko” and “Nightcrawler.”

But if Gyllenhaal was genuinely offended by Clarkson’s comments, he didn’t show it. He was quick to save the interview, revealing that he did once have a “real” job as a lifeguard. Though he never had to save anyone’s life, he did help someone with a bad jellyfish sting. If you know anything about jellyfish, you know where this is going: Gyllenhaal had to pee on someone.

Gyllenhaal was quick to clarify that he didn’t actually pee directly on the person but instead peed into a separate container that was then used to treat the wound. “It was their choice,” Gyllenhaal said, jokingly adding: “You do what you need to save a life, you know what I mean?”

Clarkson revealed that she was intimately familiar with the home remedy. “I’ve been stung by a jellyfish,” Clarkson said. “I don’t know how big it was, but it hurt like hell and I had to pee on myself. They were like, ‘You have to pee on yourself.’ And everyone was like, ‘She’s not going to be able to do it,’ and I was like going. I was like, ‘Will it take away the burn? I will pee in front of anyone.'”

Watch the chaotic interview from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.