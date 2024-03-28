One of the biggest critiques aimed at Hollywood these days is its overreliance on remakes and familiar IP. Of course, studios and streaming platforms maintain this strategy because it works.

Case in point: “Road House,” Amazon Prime Video’s remake of the 1989 cult classic, sits atop the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of March 18 to 24. Jake Gyllenhaal’s turn filling Patrick Swayze’s shoes as a small-town bouncer was enough to draw 2.3 million households to watch the movie between March 21, when it was added to Amazon’s library, and March 24. That is a major streaming hit, particularly for a film that got a lukewarm reception from critics.