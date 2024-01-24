Jake Gyllenhaal Channels Swayze in First Poster for ‘Road House’ Remake

Jake Gyllenhaal is doing his best Patrick Swayze impression in the first poster for “Road House,” a new take on the iconic 1989 film that starred Swayze as a professional cooler for a roadside bar in Missouri.

In the new “Road House,” Gyllenhaal is a UFC fighter working as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Doug Liman, the inventive filmmaker behind “The Bourne Identity,” “Edge of Tomorrow” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” directs the new film for Amazon MGM Studios.

“Road House” was written by frequent Shane Black collaborators Anthony Bagarozzi (“The Nice Guys”) and Charles Mondry, and also stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle and Hannah Lanier.

Directed by Rowdy Herrington, the original “Road House” opened in 1989 and grossed over $61 million at the box office, going on to become a favorite on home video. A direct-to-DVD sequel was made in 2006.

Joel Silver produces this update, with JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch and Audie Attar serving as executive producers.

Check back for the “Road House” trailer on Thursday. The film streams exclusively on Prime Video on March 21.