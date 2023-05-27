CNN’s Jake Tapper has deemed the network’s latest 2024 presidential election poll “horrible news” for President Joe Biden, as it found 66% of surveyed Americans say a Biden victory would either be a disaster or a setback for the country.

“When it comes to how voters see Joe Biden and another presidential term, I mean those are some bad numbers,” Tapper said.

The poll, released Thursday and conducted last week, found that 41% of Americans believed it would be a “disaster” if Biden were re-elected next fall, while 26% said it would be a “setback.”

Watch the full video above (video via Tom Elliott on Twitter).

The poll also found that while Biden would still likely receive the vast majority of Democratic votes in 2024, his overall approval rating sat at just 35% – with popularity declining among Democrats and independents recently.

“Views of Biden are sharply more negative than are views of each of the three living Democratic past presidents,” the poll wrote.

“That’s a big warning sign,” CNN Political Director David Chalian told Tapper of Biden’s dropoff among independents.

Current approval numbers are nearly identical to that of his likely opponent Donald Trump, according to the poll.

“It’s worse for Biden, but for both of them, most of the American people think electing them would be a disaster or a setback for both Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” Tapper summarized.

“It is not an election the American people want,” Chalian replied.

“What a country,” Tapper concluded.

Following what many deemed a disastrous town hall featuring Trump earlier this month on CNN, Fox News has lined up another town hall with the former president moderated by show host Sean Hannity. Critics labeled the previous town hall a “Trump infomercial” that gave him a platform to reiterate falsehoods about the 2020 election, among other lies.