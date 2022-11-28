DC Studios chief James Gunn has confirmed that “the DCU will be connected across film and tv (and animation).”

Gunn made the proclamation Sunday on Twitter in response to a user questioning whether he and co-chairman Peter Safran would “give more DC characters TV shows.”

Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). https://t.co/IIiqkMJkuW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 27, 2022

Earlier this month, Gunn and Safran were appointed to the new roles of co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios, roles in which they will oversee the creative direction of the DC Universe across film, TV and animation under a single banner.

Previously, the DC IP was bifurcated across different platforms. For example, there is a Superman and Flash on television, along with a different Superman and Flash in the movies.

As TheWrap previously reporter, Gunn and Safran’s long-range plan for the DCU should be revealed in the next two months.

Gunn and Safran’s hire ends a months-long search by Warner Bros. Discovery for new leaders to oversee its most lucrative franchise, with attempts to find an equivalent to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige falling short. “It” producer Dan Lin was previously a frontrunner for the job, but talks fell through.

“DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe,” WBD Chief David Zaslav said in a statement. “Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.”