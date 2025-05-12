Jamie Lee Curtis Warns of AI Threat Over Fake Video: ‘How Is This Possible?’

“Very distressing and disappointing that with all the tech and all the billions and trillions that are being made that there are no safeguards,” the Oscar-winning actress says

Jamie Lee Curtis on "The Tonight Show" (NBC)
Jamie Lee Curtis on "The Tonight Show" (NBC)
JD Knapp

Jamie Lee Curtis warned her fans about the potential threat of artificial intelligence on Monday after finding a fake AI video of herself floating online.

“THIS IS FAKE. AI. I haven’t posted about it because I don’t want to bring attention to it and yet even my lawyers and social media teams can’t get it taken down,” she shared on Instagram. “HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? Just think about the threat of this, forgetting my ‘career’ but politicians or public servants saying things that they aren’t saying. It’s like the wild wild West.”

Curtis continued, “Very distressing and disappointing that with all the TECH and all the billions and trillions that are being made that there are no safeguards.”

While she didn’t share the video itself, it does appear to be 3:44 in length and feature the text “I’d want everyone suffering from…” over an image of her likeness.

Curtis’ message came two weeks after the SAG-AFTRA National Board approved their commercials contracts that prevent AI and other digital replicas without actors’ consent.

Elsewhere, her fellow celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben Stiller and Aubrey Plaza have spoken out about the impact of AI on Hollywood.

For instance, Johansson called out OpenAI last year when ChatGPT began offering a voice that sounded eerily similar to the actress’. However, Sam Altman’s company insists it used a different voice actor for the ‘Sky’ voice model.

SAG-AFTRA Video Game Actors Picketing on August 1 2024 at Warner Bros.
Read Next
SAG-AFTRA Outlines Remaining Sticking Points Over AI in Video Game Contract

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments