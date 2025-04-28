SAG-AFTRA National Board Approves Commercials Contracts That Prevent AI, Digital Replicas Without Consent

The SAG-AFTRA National Board approved its 2025 commercials contracts on Sunday in a deal that the negotiating committee says is worth $218.4 million in increased earnings and benefit plan contributions over the next three years.

If ratified, the contracts would prevent performers’ data and likeness from being used to train AI without consent, one-year streaming use fees would increase up to 33.33% and paid YouTube.com use would get a 12% increase over current traditional digital rates. Additionally, the agreements would see compounded increases in compensation at a rate of 5% in year one, 4% in year two and 3% in year three.

“A huge congratulations goes out to the commercials contracts negotiating committee for their diligent work in this agreement which is an important step forward for protecting the stability of performers’ livelihoods during this time of major technological upheavals in the ad industry,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a Sunday statement.” The committee was co-chaired by Katie Von Till and Erin Fritch who led with strength, wisdom, intellect and patience. Brava ladies! The commercials contracts are a real powerhouse when it comes to addressing tech with more AI protections than any contract so far! Well done!”

“This deal, hard-won thanks to an incredibly dedicated negotiating committee, achieves real wage growth and puts rules and a price tag on digital replica use — essential progress for a changing industry. I’m thrilled the National Board has approved this forward-thinking agreement and that members will now have a chance to review its many gains,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added. “I also want to extend my deepest appreciation to our extraordinary and courageous negotiating committee, especially co-chairs Erin Fritch and Katie Von Till, and the best co-lead negotiator anyone could ask for, SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez.”

Other tentative details from the deal include pension and health contribution rates raising from 20.5% to 23.5%, more transparent disability accommodation, better protections for minor performers, first-day per diems, wage increases for singers’ demos that don’t air and 25% more for dancers who are asked to lip sync.

Ratification votes are now due by 5 p.m. PT on May 2.