Jane Fonda revealed Thursday she is in remission after being diagnosed earlier this year with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of lymphatic-system cancer.

Fonda, who next Wednesday, Dec. 21, will turn 85, called the news the “best birthday present ever!” in a blog post on her personal website, janefonda.com.

Fonda was to undergo chemotherapy for six months but said she was told by her doctor she would no longer need it, three months in.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” Fonda said. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

Fonda revealed her cancer diagnosis in September and four days later, as she did Thursday, publicly thanked her fans and others after a flood of support and well-wishes. Fonda had called the form of cancer “very treatable” and noted 80% of those diagnosed with it survive.

According to the Mayo Clinic, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma “is a type of cancer that begins in your lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting immune system. In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body.”

Fonda is soon to star alongside friend and collaborator Lily Tomlin in “Moving On,” set for a March 17 release in theaters. The film written and directed by Paul Weitz stars the duo as estranged pals who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman must make peace with her past and learn to treasure the value of a good friend.

Josh Dickey contributed to this report.