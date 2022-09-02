Country singer Jason Aldean has been dropped by Nashville publicity firm The GreenRoom after 17 years. Though the move has not been directly credited, the PR firm’s decision comes after Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, made comments on social media deemed transphobic.

On August 23, Brittany Aldean captioned an Instagram post with: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girl life.” Jason Aldean replied “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” GreenRoom co-owner Parrish told Billboard in a statement. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

On Aug. 26, Brittany Aldean released a lengthier statement via Instagram Stories on the subject, writing, “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence,” she wrote. “The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender.”

The post drew criticism from fellow country artists such as Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope. Morris said in response: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

On Aug. 31, Brittany then unveiled a “Barbie-inspired” new merchandise line that remixed the Gadsden flag slogan “Don’t Tread On Me” with “Don’t Tread On Our Kids.” Brittany has been outspoken with her conservative political beliefs on social media and regularly introduced clothing lines with anti-Joe Biden messages.

Last October, Jason Aldean posted on Instagram “I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way.”