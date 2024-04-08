The success of the “Barbie” soundtrack reshaped the music supervision space and “only serves to remind us how effective music can be as part of a phenomenon,” according to Jason Bentley, Thrive Music president of licensing and soundtracks.

“But that doesn’t happen every day,” the newly instead executive told TheWrap. “There are also surprise hits that build over time and are enduring.”

In February, Thrive, the independent record label specializing in dance and electronic music, announced a new sync division, which included hiring Bentley in his current executive role.

Bentley has strong music supervision credentials including box office hits “The Matrix,” “Tron: Legacy” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” His