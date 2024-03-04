‘Barbie,’ ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Win at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell take home Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film for their Oscar-nominated track, “What Was I Made For?”

Barbie - Daisy Jones
"Barbie" (Warner Bros.), "Daisy Jones & the Six" (Amazon)
“Barbie” won two awards to lead all films at the 14th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, while “Daisy Jones & the Six” won a pair to lead in the television categories.

Music supervisor George Drakoulias won in the Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million category for “Barbie,” while Drakoulias and songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category for “What Was I Made For?”

Other film winners were “Joy Ride” (Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under), “Theater Camp” (Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under) and a tie between “Chang Can Dunk” and “Totally Killer” for Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film.

“Daisy Jones” music supervisor Frankie Pine won in the Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical category, while that limited series also won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television category for “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).” “The White Lotus” and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” also won TV awards.

In the documentary categories, Jonathan Finegold won for “Little Richard: I Am Everything” and Andrea von Foerster won for “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2.

The trailers for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Yellowjackets” and “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” also won awards. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” won in both of the video game categories.

Eilish and O’Connell’s win for “What Was I Made For?” came from a category that also contained two songs they’re competing against for the Best Original Song Oscar — “I’m Just Ken,” also from “Barbie,” and “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” In the previous eight years that the GMS has presented an award in the song category, its winner has only gone on to take the song Oscar twice.

Sunday’s ceremony also honored the late Robbie Robertson with a performance by Margo Price, Rocco DeLuca and Johnny Shepherd. Robertson was also honored with the posthumous presentation of the Icon Award, while Allan Mason received the Legacy Award.

The show took place at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

Daisy Jones & the Six
The winners:

FILM 

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million 
George Drakoulias, “Barbie” 

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under 
Toko Nagata, “Joy Ride” 

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under 
Lindsay Wolfington, “Theater Camp” 

Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film 
Tie: 
Angela Asistio, “Chang Can Dunk” 
Toko Nagata, “Totally Killer” 

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film 
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” 
Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias 
Performer: Billie Eilish 
Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell 

TELEVISION 

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama 
Gabe Hilfer , “The White Lotus” Season 2 

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical 
Frankie Pine, “Daisy Jones & The Six” Season 1 

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television 
Carrie Hughes, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5 

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television 
“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” from “Daisy Jones & The Six” 
Music Supervisor: Frankie Pine 
Performer: Daisy Jones & The Six 
Songwriters: Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith 

DOCUMENTARIES 

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary 
Jonathan Finegold, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” 

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries 
Andrea von Foerster, “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2 

ADVERTISING 

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch) 
Scott McDaniel 
Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna Drive 

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music) 
Nicole Palko, Jonathan Wellbelove 
iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You 

TRAILERS 

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film 
Angel Mendoza, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Teaser Trailer 

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series 
Rochelle Holguin Cappello, Katie Pool, “Yellowjackets” Season 2 – Official Trailer 

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive 
Rebecca Bergman, Brian Murphy , Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Justice League Trailer – No More Heroes 

VIDEO GAMES 

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch) 
Alex Hackford, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” 

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music) 
“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” 
Music Supervisors: Alex Hackford, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary 
Composer: John Paesano 

Oppenheimer - The Holdovers
