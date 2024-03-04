‘Barbie,’ ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Win at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

“Barbie” won two awards to lead all films at the 14th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, while “Daisy Jones & the Six” won a pair to lead in the television categories.
Music supervisor George Drakoulias won in the Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million category for “Barbie,” while Drakoulias and songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film category for “What Was I Made For?”
Other film winners were “Joy Ride” (Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million and Under), “Theater Camp” (Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million and Under) and a tie between “Chang Can Dunk” and “Totally Killer” for Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film.
“Daisy Jones” music supervisor Frankie Pine won in the Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical category, while that limited series also won in the Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television category for “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).” “The White Lotus” and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” also won TV awards.
In the documentary categories, Jonathan Finegold won for “Little Richard: I Am Everything” and Andrea von Foerster won for “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2.
The trailers for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Yellowjackets” and “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” also won awards. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” won in both of the video game categories.
Eilish and O’Connell’s win for “What Was I Made For?” came from a category that also contained two songs they’re competing against for the Best Original Song Oscar — “I’m Just Ken,” also from “Barbie,” and “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” In the previous eight years that the GMS has presented an award in the song category, its winner has only gone on to take the song Oscar twice.
Sunday’s ceremony also honored the late Robbie Robertson with a performance by Margo Price, Rocco DeLuca and Johnny Shepherd. Robertson was also honored with the posthumous presentation of the Icon Award, while Allan Mason received the Legacy Award.
The show took place at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
The winners:
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
George Drakoulias, “Barbie”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $25 Million And Under
Toko Nagata, “Joy Ride”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted $10 Million And Under
Lindsay Wolfington, “Theater Camp”
Best Music Supervision for a Non-Theatrically Released Film
Tie:
Angela Asistio, “Chang Can Dunk”
Toko Nagata, “Totally Killer”
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
Music Supervisor: George Drakoulias
Performer: Billie Eilish
Songwriters: Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Gabe Hilfer , “The White Lotus” Season 2
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Frankie Pine, “Daisy Jones & The Six” Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Carrie Hughes, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” Season 5
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” from “Daisy Jones & The Six”
Music Supervisor: Frankie Pine
Performer: Daisy Jones & The Six
Songwriters: Jason Boesel, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Johnathan Rice, Stephony Smith
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Jonathan Finegold, “Little Richard: I Am Everything”
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Andrea von Foerster, “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 2
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Scott McDaniel
Run This Town – The Road to Halftime Starts on Rihanna Drive
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Nicole Palko, Jonathan Wellbelove
iPhone 15 Plus – Miss You
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Film
Angel Mendoza, “Killers of the Flower Moon” – Official Teaser Trailer
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Series
Rochelle Holguin Cappello, Katie Pool, “Yellowjackets” Season 2 – Official Trailer
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer – Video Game & Interactive
Rebecca Bergman, Brian Murphy , Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Justice League Trailer – No More Heroes
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Synch)
Alex Hackford, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game (Original Music)
“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”
Music Supervisors: Alex Hackford, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary
Composer: John Paesano
Leave a Reply