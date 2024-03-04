‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Holdovers’ Win at ACE Eddie Awards

“Oppenheimer” and “The Holdovers” won the top feature-film awards at the American Cinema Editors’ ACE Eddie Awards, which took place on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Editor Jennifer Lame won the award for “Oppenheimer” in the Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) category, while Kevin Tent won for “The Holdovers” in Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical).

Michael Andrews won for editing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in the animated feature category, while Michael Harte won for the documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

In the television categories, winners included “How I Met Your Father” (Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series), “The Bear” (Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series), “The Last of Us” (Best Edited Drama Series) and “Beef” (Best Edited Limited Series).

The Taylor Swift concert film “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” won in the Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special category.

The American Cinema Editors have been giving out awards for more than six decades, with one of its feature-film winners going on to win the Oscar for Best Film Editing about two-thirds of the time. In the 24 years since ACE split its top film award into separate drama and comedy or musical categories, its drama winner has taken the Oscar 14 times and its comedy/musical winner has done so twice. This year, both “Oppenheimer” and “The Holdovers” are nominated for the film-editing Oscar.

Special awards went to director John Waters, who received the ACE Golden Eddie Award, while editors Kate Amend and Walter Murch received Career Achievement Awards and Stephen Lovejoy received the ACE Heritage Award.

The ceremony took place at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus in West Los Angeles and was hosted by Nina West, who received one of the only awards-show standing ovations to go to a host in recent memory. It came after West performed a three-song mini-musical titled “Editor.”

The winners:

Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical):

“Oppenheimer”

Jennifer Lame, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical):

“The Holdovers”

Kevin Tent, ACE

Best Edited Animated Feature Film

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Michael Andrews, ACE

Best Edited Documentary (Theatrical):

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Michael Harte, ACE

Best Edited (Non-Theatrical):

“Escaping Twin Flames”: “Up in Flames”

Martin Biehn

Kevin Hibbard

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE

Troy Takaki, ACE

Mimi Wilcox

Best Edited Multi-Camera Comedy Series

“How I Met Your Father”: “Daddy”

Russell Griffin, ACE

Best Edited Single Camera Comedy Series

“The Bear”:“Fishes”

Joanna Naugle, ACE

Best Edited Drama Series

“The Last of Us”: “Long, Long Time”

Timothy A. Good, ACE

Best Edited Feature Film (Non-Theatrical):

“Reality”

Jennifer Vecchiarello

Best Edited Limited Series:

“Beef”: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”

Harry Yoon, ACE

Laura Zempel, ACE

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series:

“Couples Therapy”: “Episode 310”

Delaney Lynch

Helen Kearns, ACE

Katrina Taylor

Best Edited Variety Talk/Sketch Show or Special:

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”

Dom Whitworth

Guy Harding

Hamish Lyons

Rupa Rathod

Ben Wainwright-Pearce

Reg Wrench

Best Edited Animated Series:

“Blue Eye Samurai”: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride”

Yuka Shirasuna

Anne V. Coates Award for Student Editing:

Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University