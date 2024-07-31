Jason Reitman’s ‘SNL 1975’ Project Gets Fall 2024 Release Date, New Title

Jason Reitman’s movie about the first episode of “Saturday Night Live,” previously referred to as “SNL 1975,” has a new title and a release date. Sony Pictures will now release “Saturday Night,” cowritten by Reitman and his current “Ghostbusters” collaborator Gil Kenan and directed by Reitman, on Oct. 11. That weekend not only places the movie firmly in the fall awards corridor, but it is also the date that “SNL” was first broadcast, back in 1975.

“Saturday Night” is, according to the official synopsis, “based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Full of humor, chaos and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, we count down the minutes in real time to the famous words: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!’”

Part of the fun of this type of movie is seeing who is playing all of the people we know and love. The ensemble cast includes Gabriel LaBelle (Lorne Michaels), Dylan O’Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Rachel Sennott (Rosie Shuster), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Finn Wolfhard (NBC page), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Cooper Hoffman (Dick Ebersol), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), Willem Dafoe (David Tebet), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle) and Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), among others.

The film is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Reitman and Kenan, with Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano serving as executive producers.

The timing for the new movie couldn’t be better, as “Saturday Night Live” celebrates its 50th anniversary this fall.

“Saturday Night” goes live on Oct. 11.