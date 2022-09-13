Tributes are pouring in for the legendary French New Wave filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard, who died Tuesday at age 91. The Franco-Swiss director, who helped usher in a new era of cinema with titles like “Breathless” (1960) and “A Woman is a Woman” (1961), was mourned and celebrated across social media by scores of fans and fellow artists.

Edgar Wright called Godard “one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all,” recalling the “Breathless/Godard” spoofs he made while he was in college. “It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting,” said the writer-director.

Antonio Banderas thanked “monsieur Godard” for “expanding the boundaries of the cinema,” while French president Emmanuel Macron called him a “master” and a “national treasure.”

“Jean-Luc Godard, the most iconoclastic of New Wave filmmakers, had invented a resolutely modern, intensely free art,” the politician wrote on Twitter. “We are losing a national treasure, a look of genius.”

Actor and director Stephen Fry bid “adieu” to the “Le Petit Soldat” director on Twitter, as well.

“I watched Breathless for the umpteenth time again just two weeks ago. It still leaps off the screen like few movies,” he wrote. “That scene between them in the hotel: how many other directors could have managed that in so small a space and made it so captivating?”

“Amy” and “Senna” director Asif Kapadia declared “The King is Dead.” Peter Ramsey, director of “Into the Spider-Verse” and “Rise of the Guardians” simply wrote, “The giants are leaving.”

Film institutions from around the world also chimed in with their tributes. New York City’s Museum of the Moving Image deemed Godard “a true pioneer and free spirit,” writing that he “permanently changed the landscape of cinema, shattering form and expectation.”

“Godard shaped cinema in the sixties, and has since then consistently renewed cinema and expanded the visual experience,” said Berlin International Film Festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “To this day, he inspires filmmakers worldwide.”

The Criterion Collection paid tribute with a message that read, “Goodnight to Jean-Luc Godard, a titan of cinema whose work introduced the world to a new cinematic lexicon and exerted an incalculable influence on modern cinema that refused to wane in his more than six decades of filmmaking.”

Read below for more tributes to Godard.

Jean-Luc Godard’s early works are practically without peer. Breathless was my entry into French New Wave, inspiring me to always order dessert, pretend I need a newspaper, then skip out on the bill. RIP. pic.twitter.com/8J6dQXrtQ6 — Lee Zachariah (@leezachariah) September 13, 2022

There is no way to express the gratitude I have for the cinematic genius that is Jean-Luc Godard.



He never stopped working. He never stopped being brilliant. He never stopped innovating.



If you’re a filmmaker there’s only one question you need to ask WWGD? — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) September 13, 2022

‘Film is like a battleground. There's love, hate, action, violence, death…in one word: emotion’



— Jean-Luc Godard



RIP to a pioneer. #Godard — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) September 13, 2022

It's been a tough week for the world of cinema, @GionaNazzaro once again pays tribute to a great filmmaker and Festival friend: Jean-Luc Godard (Pardo d'onore 1995). "Jean-Luc Godard was everything cinema could have been." Read the full homage: https://t.co/2Bwd0Yt4I8 pic.twitter.com/u5fkx8DCx6 — Locarno Film Festival (@FilmFestLocarno) September 13, 2022

We are saddened to hear that highly acclaimed and influential film director, screenwriter and film critic, Jean-Luc Godard, has died at the age of 91. https://t.co/BkOyJo2lvK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) September 13, 2022

Can’t imagine my life without this movie. RIP Jean-Luc Godard. pic.twitter.com/Hx6rYmOwLt — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) September 13, 2022

Hard to overstate what a titan we lost today in Jean-Luc Godard. Your favourite filmmaker’s favourite filmmaker, a man who pushed and reshaped the way we saw the world, right from the beginning, all the way until the end. pic.twitter.com/4JPTcfX3wG — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) September 13, 2022