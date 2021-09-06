Jean-Paul Belmondo, French Actor and Star of ‘Breathless,’ Dies at 88

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the French cinema star best known for his performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless” in 1959, has died, his lawyer confirmed to the news agency AFP on Monday. He was 88.

A cause of death has not been made public.

Belmondo skyrocketed to international fame after appearing in Jean-Luc Godard’s New Wave French classic, “Breathless,” in 1959 and became one of the country’s biggest stars throughout the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

Born in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine, the young Belmondo became an amateur boxer and, in fact, had an undefeated record. But that calling to fight for a living changed when, as he put it, “I stopped when the face I saw in the mirror began to change.”

His interests shifted to acting and spent his later teen years at a private drama school and he started to perform comedy sketches in the provinces. After studying for three years at the Conservatoire of Dramatic Arts, his professional acting career began in 1953 when he appeared on stage in “Medee” and “Zamore,” and later began touring.

His first film role – in 1957’s “On Foot, on Horse, and on Wheels” – ended up on the cutting room floor, but he was in the final cut of his follow-up film, “A Dog, a Mouse, and a Sputnik,” which was also a bigger part.

A string of supporting roles carried him through the late ’50s, but it was his standout performance in a stage production of “Oscar” that caught the attention of filmmakers and led to offers for lead roles. Among those was Jean-Luc Godard’s “Breathless,” which made Belmondo a big star in the French New Wave, making him an international name.

He followed up “Breathless” a few films, the most successful being a comedic role in the anthology movie “Love and the Frenchwoman,” the Italian film “Two Women” which earned Sophia Loren an Academy Award, and in “The Lovemakers” opposite Claudia Cardinale.

After appearing in the popular comedy “Banana Peel” with Jeanne Moreau, he appeared in the action-adventure film “That Man From Rio” that was a huge hit in France, with one critic comparing him to Humphry Bogart and James Dean. After taking small roles in “Is Paris Burning?” and “Casino Royale,” Belmondo took a short break. Upon his return, he formed his own production company, Cerito Films, intent on making films for himself. Among them, “Dr. Popaul” with Mia Farrow and “Animal” with Raquel Welch.

Following a 26-year absence from theatre, he returned in a production of “Kean,” and he later took on the title role of Cyrano de Bergerac in Paris.

He is survived by a number of children and grandchildren.