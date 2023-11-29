Veteran comms executive Jeannie Kedas has boarded ABC News as senior vice president of publicity and communications, the network announced Wednesday.

In her new role, which reunites her with ABC News after serving as a production assistant for the Washington bureau early in her career, Kedas will oversee internal and external communications across all ABC News programs, including the network’s morning, daytime and evening news content, as well ABC News Live, ABC News Radio, ABC News Studios, ABCNews.com and satellite service NewsOne.

Kedas will join ABC News president Kim Godwin’s leadership team and will report directly to Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, Disney Entertainment TV’s EVP of publicity and head of communications. Kedas will also collaborate with senior leaders across the Walt Disney Company as she spearheads communications strategies for ABC News’ divisions and on-air talent.

“Storytelling is fundamental to what we do as journalists, and I’m delighted to have Jeannie lead the narrative surrounding the outstanding work our ABC News family delivers around the clock,” Godwin said in a statement. “As we look to the busy year ahead and building on the momentum we’ve achieved, Jeannie will work closely with Van Scott and the team to continue to elevate our story as the No. 1 news network for 11 consecutive seasons.”

“As one of the most accomplished and formidable communications executives in our industry today, Jeannie brings a wealth of experience to this vital role,” Bulochnikov-Paul said. “Having known her for nearly two decades, I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand her passion, intellect and creativity inspire colleagues and nurture meaningful and long-lasting relationships with press – attributes that will serve our distinguished ABC News team well.”

“Having started my early career at ABC News, there is something so perfect about returning to the top-rated news network in this incredible role,” Kedas said. “I am looking forward to working with Kim, Naomi and the immensely talented communications team to continue to amplify the extraordinary work and journalism ABC News produces every day.”

Prior to joining ABC News, Kedas served as chief communications officer and executive vice president for seven years at First Look Media, where she built up communications for its nonprofit branch and helped launch its independent studio, Topic Studios. She also worked at Viacom/MTV Networks for 18 years, during which she served as EVP of communications for Viacom’s music group, as well as led publicity efforts across MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo.