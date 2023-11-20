The third season of ABC News Studios’ “Wild Crime” will examine the murder of experienced hiker Meredith Emerson, who, along with her dog, vanished without a trace on Blood Mountain in Georgia back in January 2008.

“Wild Crime: Blood Mountain,” will explore how authorities identified Gary Michael Hilton as a person of interest in Meredith’s disappearance and how, over the course of that investigation, he had become a top suspect in the similar disappearances of retirees John and Irene Bryant, who were hiking in North Carolina, and Sunday school teacher Cheryl Dunlap, who disappeared while hiking in Florida.

After Hilton is apprehended, his chilling confession leads authorities to a major development in Emerson’s case and peels back the curtain to expose his twisted mind.

The four-part docuseries, which premieres Nov. 30 on Hulu, is told from the point of view of the investigators working to solve the case in real time and features footage of Hilton’s confession and interviews with those close to the victims.

“Wild Crime,” which chronicles notable crimes committed in America’s most majestic wilderness and the elite detectives who investigate them, is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios and Lone Wolf Media.

The series is executive produced by Rushmore DeNooyer, Beth Hoppe and director Lisa Q. Wolfinger. David Sloan serves as senior executive producer for ABC News Studios.

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Wild Crime” are available to stream on Hulu now. Check out the full trailer for Season 3 in the video above.