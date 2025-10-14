Jeff Bezos Continues Amazon Stock Sell-Off as Ownership Stake Hits 9%

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ stake in the company has fallen to 9% after selling shares of the company’s stock over the past year, according to a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Per the new disclosure, Bezos has sole voting power over 964.3 million shares, or 9% of its stock that he beneficially owns. He also has sole authority to dispose of around 883.3 million of those shares.

Back in November 2024, Bezos previously had over 1 billion shares, or 10.1% of Amazon stock, with sole authority to dispose of around 927.5 million shares. That stake would drop to 9.6% in February, per the company’s latest annual proxy filing.

When Amazon first went public in 1997, Bezos owned over 43% of the company, which fell to 14.1% by the time he handed over the CEO reins to Andy Jassy in 2021.

The latest disclosure comes after Bezos said in May that he’d sell 25 million Amazon shares through May 2026. He has also made several contributions to non-profit organizations since May, per SEC filings.

In addition to Amazon, Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and the space technology company Blue Origin. His real-time net worth sits at $229.7 billion, per Forbes, making him the world’s fourth richest man.

Shares of Amazon, which closed at $216.39 apiece on Tuesday, are up 18% in the past six months and 15% in the past year, but are down 6.5% in the past month and 1.7% year to date. The company has a market capitalization of $2.3 trillion.