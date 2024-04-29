Jeff Bridges is headed back to the Grid.

The actor, who starred in Disney’s groundbreaking “Tron” in 1982 and returned for Joseph Kosinski’s underrated 2010 sequel “Tron: Legacy,” is set to costar in “Tron: Ares.” The third film in the franchise is set to be released on Oct. 10, 2025.

Bridges joins a cast that is led by Jared Leto and includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson. The new movie is directed by Disney mainstay Joachim Rønning (“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” the upcoming “Young Woman and the Sea”) with writers Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

Not much is known about the plotline of “Tron: Ares,” but the third film was first developed in 2011 and again in 2015 (The Ares character originates from these attempts). It is rumored to be set more in the real world, as opposed to the Grid, the computerized world in which the first two films largely took place.

The original “Tron” is mostly remembered for its cutting-edge use of then-nascent computer-generated imagery, which inspired future Pixar trailblazer John Lasseter and many others. After years of stop-and-start development, a true sequel arrived in 2010, which had its own never-before-seen technological advancements in digital de-aging, an ahead-of-its-time process that saw a contemporary Bridges share scenes with a version of his character from ’82. “Tron: Legacy” also featured a score by French electronic duo Daft Punk, which is now largely considered one of the great movie scores.

Bridges hasn’t been in a movie since 2018, when he costarred in “Bad Times at the El Royale” and narrated the documentary “Living in the Future’s Past.” In 2022, he starred in “The Old Man,” an FX thriller that has been renewed for a second season.

“Tron: Ares” downloads on Oct. 10, 2025.