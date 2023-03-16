‘Phineas and Ferb’ Co-Creator Jeff ‘Swampy’ Marsh Joins Animated Series’ Revival 

Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, the Emmy Award-winning co-creator and executive producer of “Phineas and Ferb,” will join his longtime creative partner Dan Povenmire to executive produce and voice direct two new seasons of the popular animated series announced earlier this year.

“Phineas and Ferb,” which first premiered in 2008 and ran for four seasons, became the most successful animated series for kids ages 6 to 11 and tweens ages 9 to 14 in Disney Television Animation history, spanning 126 episodes, five one-hour specials including a musical and two hit movies about resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of their summer vacation count. The first of the two television movies it inspired, “Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension,” ranked in TV’s Top 2 movies for 2011.

Marsh, a musician, animator, writer, producer, director, and voice actor who originated the role of Major Francis Monogram in the series, wrote more than 450 original songs with Povenmire encompassing pop, rock, swing and jazz for the franchise, which was nominated twice for Emmy Awards.

He also voice-directed the performances of main “Phineas and Ferb” cast members including Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Mitchel Musso, Dee Bradley Baker, Alyson Stoner, Caroline Rhea, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Errigo Jr. and Richard O’Brien and delivered guest-starring musicians and actors including the Grammy-nominated artists Bowling for Soup (who recorded the iconic theme song), Chaka Khan and Slash.

In addition to “Phineas and Ferb,” Marsh created and executive-produced Disney Channel’s animated series “Milo Murphy’s Law,” which was nominated for three Emmy Awards, and is in production on “Hey A.J.” from his Surfing Giant Studios in association with Disney Junior. In addition to Marsh, the adventure-comedy series is executive-produced by Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett, who is among the show’s voice cast, and Michael Hodges.

Marsh previously lived and worked in London on several animated programs, including “Postman Pat” and “Bounty Hamster,” and worked in his native Los Angeles for Hanna Barbera, Klasky Csupo and on more than six seasons of the critically acclaimed series “The Simpsons,” including three Emmy Award-winning episodes. He was also a writer and director on “Rocko’s Modern Life” and a storyboard artist and designer on the Emmy Award-winning series “King of the Hill.” Recently, he developed “Pete the Cat,” an animated series for Amazon Prime based on the children’s book series.

“Swampy is one of the busiest creators in animation and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it’s through writing, animation design, directing, music or acting, he continually elevates their artistry, and his own too, to tell the bigger and most fun story for global audiences,” Disney Branded Television’s executive vice president of TV animation Meredith Roberts said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be his partners as he reaches new pinnacles.”

Marsh is represented by Kelly Calder and Donna Felten at Natural Talent, Inc.