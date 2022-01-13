Jenna Dewan Teams Up With Lifetime for Two-Picture Deal

Jenna Dewan has inked a new deal with Lifetime to star in and executive produce two films. The “Step Up” alum is already at work on a film for Lifetime’s annual holiday slate, with details for a second project yet to be announced.

Previously, Dewan starred in Lifetime’s fantasy series “Witches of East End,” which ran for two seasons (from 2013-2014). The actress and dancer also partnered with the channel on movies “She Made Them Do It” (2013) and “Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal” (2008).

Dewan will produce the new projects through her company, Everheart Production, alongside executive Kyle McNally.

“I am so excited to re-team with Lifetime on these projects,” said Dewan in a statement. “They’ve always been such wonderful partners and have truly paved the way for female-focused entertainment. It’s going to be a lot of fun getting to tell some really special stories together.”

“We are thrilled to have Jenna return to Lifetime’s air, but even more so, we are excited to have her step into a ‘Broader Focus’ behind-the-camera role to executive produce the projects,” Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content for Lifetime and LMN, said in a statement. “The Lifetime audience loves Jenna and we are thrilled to collaborate with her to create movies that will resonate with our audience for the holidays and beyond.”

Dewan first broke out with 2006’s “Step Up” and has served as an actress, host, dancer and producer on films including “Take the Lead” and “10 Years.” She currently stars on “The Rookie,” holds a recurring role on “Superman & Lois,” and will act as a judge on the upcoming dance competition series “Come Dance With Me.”