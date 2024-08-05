Jennifer Garner Flexes the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Training That Got Her Marvel-Ready After 20 Years | Video

Jennifer Garner flexed the intensive, months-long training that got her in physical shape to reprise Elektra in “Deadpool & Wolverine” in an emotional Instagram post Monday.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” the actress wrote alongside a video clip of her completing physically daunting task after the next.

Watch the clip below:

Garner began her ode to Elektra’s memorable comeback in the third “Deadpool” feature by remembering how director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds first drummed up the idea while filming “The Adam Project.”

“They gave each other this look they have that can communicate an idea, 20 pages of dialogue, nuclear codes — there is a crazy artistic kismet between those two,” she said, adding that it had been 20 years since she “picked up Elektra’s sais.”

“I was fit, but not Marvel fit,” Garner said.

She then recounted amping up her training with “bestie and OG stunt double” Shauna Duggins to make “this impossible dream” a reality — a regimen that included boxing three times a week, consistent Peloton exercises, lifting, plyometrics and, of course, twirling sais.

Garner recalled “laughing at our sore old bodies.”

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did. They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list,” Garner concluded. “Shauna and I were in heaven on set with them, with my old pal Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes. Shooting the fight was so fun, being there all together — truly like a dream. I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them. Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Garner came back to play Elektra for the final time in “Deadpool & Wolverine” in an extended Time Variance Authority (TVA)-controlled universe of discarded superheroes and villains (in true “Deadpool” fashion, the meta backdrop of the so-called Void is the 20th Century Fox-to-Marvel handoff of the property).

The actress returned with Snipes as Blade, Keen as X-23 from “Logan” and Tatum as Gambit — a feature film project that was announced but got stuck forever in development delays.

Watch Garner’s training video in the Instagram embed above.