Apple today revealed when original films “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and the documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” will hit the streaming service. Both films are due to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next week.

The A24-produced “Causeway” debuts on Nov. 4. Lawrence produces and stars as a veteran grappling with a difficult transition from her time in the military to life at home in New Orleans.

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” described as the “definitive” documentary about the founding father of jazz, bows on Oct. 28.

More to come…