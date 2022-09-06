Jennifer Lawrence didn’t hold back about her political views and issues like Roe v. Wade and gender-based discrimination in a new interview with Vogue.

In the piece, the actress discussed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which gave her recurring nightmares about Tucker Carlson and resurfaced political divisions that had existed in her family since 2016.

Lawrence said that Trump’s election broke her heart, likening the choice between him and Hillary Clinton to “the choice between a woman and a dangerous, dangerous jar of mayonnaise.”

She admitted that years later, she still had difficulty accepting her conservative family members’ political views.

“I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families,” said the Kentucky native in reference to the issue of abortion. “How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?“

She continued: “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.”

Lawrence said that making movies around the world – and making lots of money – helped shift her political views. Firsthand experience with gender discrimination in the workplace came from making considerably less money than her co-stars, as was revealed in the 2014 Sony computer hack. “It doesn’t matter how much I do,” she said. “I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?”

Apologizing for “unleashing,” Lawrence said she had no patience for those who abstained from taking a stance. “I can’t f– with people who aren’t political anymore,” she said. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Later on, Lawrence, a new mother herself, discussed how the issue of abortion and reproductive care had personally impacted her. After getting pregnant in her early 20s, the actress said she decided to get an abortion, but “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” before she could. A miscarriage ended her first pregnancy while she was shooting “Don’t Look Up” before she got pregnant with her now-newborn son. “It would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” she reflected.

She also addressed the gun violence epidemic, saying it “blows [her] mind” that people are still willing to elect politicians who take money from the NRA: “I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States.”

“I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything?” she continued. “We as a nation just went, Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

Lawrence’s latest film “Causeway,” in which she plays a soldier struggling to readjust to her life in New Orleans, premieres at TIFF on Sept. 10. You can read the full interview here.