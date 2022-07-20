Jennifer Lawrence and A24’s long-gestating feature “Causeway” has found a home at Apple Original Films.

The Oscar-winning actress will produce and star in the drama about a veteran having a hard time transitioning to life at home in New Orleans. Two-time Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Bullet Train”) will co-star in an unspecified role.

Lila Neugebauer (Broadway’s “The Waverly Gallery,” “Maid,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”) directed from a script by Luke Goebel, Elizabeth Sanders, and best-selling author Ottessa Moshfegh.

As previously reported, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi produced through their banner Excellent Cadaver. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, who were attached when the film was announced in 2019, are no longer listed as producers.

“Causeway” is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver, and A24. Neugebauer serves as executive producer.

Apple is set to release the film in theaters globally and on Apple TV+ later this year.

Along with Ciarrocchi, Lawrence is set to produce and star in two other films for Apple, Adam McKay’s Elizabeth Holmes biopic “Bad Blood,” and an untitled Sue Mengers biopic directed by Paolo Sorrentino. Also on Lawrence’s slate is the Gene Stupnitsky comedy “No Hard Feelings.”

Henry will next be seen in the Brad Pitt-starring “Bullet Train,” and will lend his voice to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in 2023.

Goebel and Moshfegh are adapting the latter’s debut novel “Eileen” into a thriller starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway.

“Causeway” marks Neugebauer’s feature directorial debut. She is repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.