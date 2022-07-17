Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Marry Quietly in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot in Las Vegas, according to several reports.

The celebrity couple obtained a license in Clark County, Nevada, and had a small ceremony this weekend, the reports say.

According to People, the couple wed in a “super small” ceremony with Lopez’s mother and kids in attendance.

The nuptials mark the culmination of their second whirlwind romance, the first of which began 20 years ago.

After meeting on the set of “Gigli” in 2002, Bennifer was soon seen together and the pair announced their engagement by the end of the year. Despite reports of a planned wedding in Sept. 2003, the couple did not get married and instead announced their split in Jan. 2004.

Following two marriages and children with other people, the public caught a glimpse of their reunion in April 2021.

A year later, in April 2022, Lopez teased a “major announcement” on Twitter, telling fans to go to her “inner circle” site where she shares “more personal” moments. Following the announcement, Lopez added a wedding ring to her Twitter handle.

Following Sunday’s news, fans took Twitter by storm in sharing their congratulations, with one user joking, “Pump it into my veins. I deserve a Bennifer wedding.”

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for comment.