J. Lo is going to Tribeca. Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming Netflix documentary film, titled “Halftime,” has been selected as the Tribeca Film Festival’s opening night film, the festival announced Wednesday.

“Halftime” is directed by Amanda Micheli and will premiere on June 8 at the United Palace in Washington Heights as part of the festival ahead of the movie’s Netflix debut on June 14. This year’s Tribeca runs from June 8-19.

“Halftime” is an intimate look at Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career continuing to entertain, empower and inspire.

“The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with ‘Halftime,’ an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show,” Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of J. Lo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” Micheli said.

“Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. ‘Halftime,’ featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that,” Tribeca Festival co-founder Robert De Niro added. “The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

The 2022 Tribeca Film Festival will take place throughout New York City, including the Beacon Theater, the United Palace, Pier 57, Spring Studios, BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, SVA Theatre, Village East by Angelika, Cinépolis Chelsea, Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place and Battery Park City.