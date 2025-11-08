Jeremy Renner’s Attorney Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Filmmaker Yi Zhou Over Harassment Allegations

Jeremy Renner escalated the dispute between himself and Yi Zhou, with his attorney sending a cease-and-desist to the filmmaker who accused the Marvel actor of harassing and threatening her.

TMZ reported Saturday that Renner’s attorney Marty Singer filed the paperwork Friday on the actor’s behalf. The letter notes Renner agreed to be part of Zhou’s documentary “Chronicles of Disney” over the summer, saying the two had a “brief consensual encounter” when she came onto him – but things quickly soured.

Renner says he told Zhou he did not want to continue the relationship when they met again a month later. He also claims Zhou sent him “hundreds of explicit texts” and accuses Zhou of threatening to “harm him publicly.”

Zhou accused Renner last week of sending her unwanted explicit photos, yelling at her extensively while drunk and threatening to turn her into immigration authorities. She posted several screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations to her Instagram account, as well as lengthy descriptions of her experience of the relationship.

“In June 2025, out of the blue I received 2 photos of Jeremy Renner and then a string of unwanted / unsolicited pornographic images of himself via DM and Whatspp, that was his introduction to me,” she wrote in one post.

“This experience really shows the dark side of Hollywood and the smear campaign to deter women and Asian female filmmakers and women in general,” she continued. “I’m appalled but happy to read also many support from friends and media that will continue to uncover domestic abuse, abuse of women and the unwanted unsolicited porn attack against innocent young women. I love Hollywood, but we need to stop the cover up for misconduct affecting other women.”

A spokesperson for Renner told TheWrap on Friday that “the accusations being made by this individual are totally inaccurate and untrue.” Singer’s lawfirm did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment.

Renner was married to model Sonni Pacheco in 2014, and divorced the following year. The two were locked in a contentious custody battle in 2019, in which she accused him of attempting to kill her. Renner denied the allegations.