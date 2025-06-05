Maybe JD Vance Can Get Musk and Trump to ‘Patch Things Up’, Jesse Watters Jokes | Video

As formerly inseparable GOP buddies Elon Musk and President Donald Trump exchanged threats and insults online on Thursday, Jesse Watters joked that perhaps Vice President JD Vance could get them to “patch things up.”

Pausing between laughs on live TV, the Fox News anchor said, “Vance called Trump ‘Hitler’ and he’s on the ticket,” referring to the VP labeling his boss as “America’s Hitler” in 2016.

The chryon on the network also notably read “Big Beautiful Breakup,” a riff on Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which Musk has slammed on X.

Watters: Maybe they can patch things up. I mean, Vance called Trump Hitler pic.twitter.com/I8yVHAn1Yz — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2025

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he tweeted on Monday. Musk further urged lawmakers not to vote for the bill, which then escalated when Trump threatened to cut his government SpaceX contracts.

On Thursday, Musk said Trump would have never have been re-elected without his help. The X and Tesla owner spent more than $290 million on Trump’s 2024 campaign and has since pledged not to invest so much in future elections.

Musk also dropped “a really big bomb” that the president is “in the Epstein files,” adding: “That is the real reason they have not been made public.” He later noted, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.” Trump’s decades-long friendship with the late convicted sex trafficker has already been well-documented, including in numerous photos of the two men together.

“The issue is donor maintenance. [Musk] is a megadonor. So you don’t want him accusing you of being a pedophile and you don’t want him calling for your impeachment. I hope he doesn’t mean that,” Watters said on Thursday.

“These guys were like roommates. They were living in close quarters for like the first six months of the year. [Now they’re] just blowing off steam,” he added.

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago,” Trump posted to Truth Social later Thursday afternoon. “This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT.”