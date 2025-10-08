Jessica Biel to Star and EP ‘The Ambler Warning’ Series Adaptation for Paramount TV Studios

Jessica Biel is set to star and executive produce a series adaptation of Robert Ludlum’s bestselling novel “The Ambler Warning” for Paramount Television Studios, the first project in a new first-look deal between the studio and Iron Ocean.

The deal with Biel and Michelle Purple’s production company marks the first first-look deal under Matt Thunell’s new leadership of the recently revived Paramount Television Studios. Iron Ocean was in talks for a first-look deal with Skydance before the latter’s merger with Paramount took place, which led the production shingle back to PTVS, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Jason Horwitch (“Echo 3,” “Fight Night”) is attached to write and serve as showrunner. A logline for the series, which does not yet have a distributor attached, reads: “While on assignment, CIA Case Officer Erica Ambler suffers a devastating injury, waking up without her memories in custody at a supermax prison for the world’s deadliest spies. Erica must figure out who she is and who she can trust, while piecing together the clues that will prevent a lethal attack on American soil.”

“We are so excited to be partnering with Matt Thunell and the team over at Paramount Television Studios. We have been long time fans of Skydance, which is where our conversations with Matt first started, and now to be bringing that deal to our previous home at Paramount Television Studios feels full circle,” Biel and Purple said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get started creating content with a team that is as passionate about Iron Ocean’s mission as we are. ‘The Ambler Warning’ is just the beginning.”

“I have always admired the incomparable Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple, and the high-quality, audience-pleasing series they make” Thunell, president of Paramount Television Studios, said. “We are thrilled to welcome Iron Ocean to Paramount Television Studios and launch our partnership with The Ambler Warning as the first project.”

Horwitch will executive produce alongside Biel and Purple for Iron Ocean and Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner for Captivate Entertainment (the “Jason Bourne” series). The series will be produced by Paramount Television Studios, Iron Ocean and Captivate Entertainment.

Biel and Purple formed Iron Ocean in 2007 with the mission to tell powerful stories that enhance female voices. Most recently, Iron Ocean produced Prime Video’s “The Better Sister,” and is currently in early development on a reboot of 7th Heaven as well as a third season of the record-breaking anthology series “Cruel Summer.” Previous projects include “The Sinner,” “Candy,” the film “The Book of Love,” the Facebook Watch series “Limetown” and Investigative Discovery’s “Fatal Destination” true crime docuseries.

Paramount Television Studios’ slate includes “Landman,” “Tulsa King,” “Lioness,” “The Agency,” “MobLand,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and “School Spirits” for Paramount+; “Dexter: Resurrection” for Showtime; “Reacher,” “Cross” and “The Runarounds” for Prime Video; “Foundation” for Apple TV+; “Emily in Paris” and “XO, Kitty” for Netflix; and “The Road” for CBS.