Jessica Chastain Responds to Oscar Isaac’s Red Carpet Rapture With ‘Addams Family’ Reference

Jessica Chastain responded to the social media frenzy following her romantic red carpet moment with her “Scenes From a Marriage” co-star Oscar Isaac with a reference to the iconic couple Morticia and Gomez Addams from “Addams Family.”

Isaac, who previously voiced Gomez in the 2019 computer-animated film “The Addams Family,” certainly channeled that perpetually frisky character, as he kissed Chastain’s arm during the “Scenes From a Marriage” premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

During the red carpet premiere, Isaac appeared to be enraptured by Chastain, gazing at her and leaning down to kiss her arm, before the two embraced and giggled in front of the cameras. The pair kept up the appearance throughout the premiere, with the two holding hands as they walked and even sharing a kiss.

Several fans did pick up on “Addams Family” reference, one noting “Oscar Isaac channeling his inner Gomez Addams.”

Chastain teased this reference on Twitter, captioning the photo with the date Sept. 12, which marks the series’ debut on HBO.

Naturally, fans shared their obsession with the co-stars’ chemistry, sharing another video of Isaac watching Chastain on the red carpet.

“Scenes From a Marriage,” which comes from “The Affair” co-creator Hagai Levi, re-examines the Swedish miniseries’ iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple. Mira (Chastain) is a confident, ambitious tech executive left unfulfilled by her marriage, and Jonathan (Isaac) is a cerebral and accommodating philosophy professor desperate to keep their relationship intact.

Levi is writing, directing and executive producing the adaptation of Bergman’s 1973 miniseries. Other executive producers include Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg (Media Res), Lars Blomgren, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard, Isaac and Chastain.