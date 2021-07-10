CNN’s Jim Acosta Goads Trump Pre-CPAC Speech: ‘Go Play President Somewhere Else’ (Video)

CNN’s Jim Acosta gave Donald Trump the equivalent of a six-minute eye-roll Saturday as he discussed the one-term president’s impending speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, saying, “comparing Trump to a clown is most definitely an insult to clowns.” He added, “Please take your fake White House seal, and go play president somewhere else.”

“Former president Donald Trump is returning to the CPAC stage tomorrow,” Acosta said during an afternoon “Newsroom” broadcast Saturday. “Hide the flags,” he added, cuing footage to roll of Trump’s 2019 and 2020 CPAC speeches that showed him embracing Old Glory.

After calling the clips “so disturbing,” the CNN host ripped into the Republican: “Now the same man who gripped the Stars and Stripes won’t let go of something else: The idea that he’s still president.”

He pointed to Trump’s recent press conference announcing his lawsuit against Google, Twitter and Facebook, which included flags and a seal on the podium, as “some kind of POTUS Potemkin village with Trump as the pretender-in-chief.”

“Yes, he seems to be spending his post-presidency playing president and, as always, he is playing the victim, too, this time claiming disinformation is being directed at him,” Acosta added. “What’s next? Another ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on the National Mall? You may find some of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are busy — in jail,” he spat, referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot carried out by Trump supporters who sought to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Acosta wrapped up the segment, saying that Trump’s Sunday CPAC speech will just be another part of his “act.”

You can watch the entire segment in the clip at the top.