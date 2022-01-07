Jim Carrey Features Prominently on the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd dropped his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM,” at midnight ET on Friday and it featured a handful of collaborations — including one with comedian Jim Carrey.

Carrey offers radio host-style narration on three different tracks: “Dawn FM,” “Out of Time” and “Phantom Regret by Jim.”

His DJ character is in line with the broader theme of the album, which seems to follow a persona of the Weeknd’s through the final chapter of his life. In promotional material for the new release, which follows the 2020 megahit “After Hours,” the Weeknd — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — is seen in makeup to make him appear much older. Carrey is even listed as a songwriter on the final track.

In “Phantom Regret by Jim,” Carrey delivers a poem that begins, “You’re tuned to Dawn FM, the middle of nowhere on your dial, so sit back and unpack. You may be here a while. Now that all future plans have been postponed and it’s time to look back on the things you thought you owned, do you remember them well? Were you high or just stoned? And how many grudges did you take to your grave? When you weren’t liked or followed, how did you behave? Was it often a dissonant chord you were strumming? Were you ever in tune with the song life was humming?”

“I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” tweeted Carrey, who has been known to step outside of the comedy realm in the past, notably creating viral political cartoons.

Other collaborators on the album include Calvin Harris, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, Swedish House Mafia, Max Martin and Josh Safdie, who co-directed “Uncut Gems.”