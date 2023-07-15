Greg Gutfeld is no stranger to swimming himself into hot water, and he didn’t shy away from some noxious takes about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA double strike against the AMPTP on Friday night’s “Gutfeld!”

Teeing up his assortment of guests with hot takes and jokes (often at the artists’ expense), Gutfeld even teased guest panelist and comedian Jim Florentine for being a member of SAG-AFTRA himself, to which Florentine joked that he’s been calling himself a “scab” and his jokes might bomb because he “couldn’t write any.”

“Human being are strange animals — I don’t think think there could be an AI Jim Florentine,” Gutfeld said, turning to the comedian while discussing one of the unions’ primary contractual concerns.

“I mean, I don’t — I mean, maybe,” the “Crank Yankers” star responded. “But look, I’m in the SAG-AFTRA union, so…”

“Are you on strike?” Gutfeld asked.

“Well if my jokes bomb tonight, I couldn’t write any,” he quipped, garnering laughter from the studio audience.

“When you write a joke, do you then look in the mirror and call yourself a scab?” Gutfeld asked.

“I did this morning — I’m crossing the picket line, I can’t believe it.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Gutfeld kept the strike-related commentary coming, joking that the WGA has been striking so long and are going to go “so broke” writers will “have to steal Adderall from middle schoolers.”

He also inexplicably got a jab in at his apparent media rival, “The View” host Joy Behar, saying that her “Native American name is SAG-AFTRA.'”

Watch the full “Gutfeld!” conversation in the video above.