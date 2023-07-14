SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (C) joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they strike outside Netflix offices on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher joins members as they picket outside Netflix offices on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

‘Jig Is Up!': Inside the Blistering Hot First Day of Hollywood’s Double Strike | Video

by , , and | July 14, 2023 @ 7:59 PM

Actors and writers tell TheWrap their stories of hope, stress and rage towards the studios and Disney CEO Bob Iger

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

Waves of heat radiate off of the pavement of Riverside Drive in Burbank as a white bus pulls up in front of the Walt Disney Studios to the cheers of hundreds of picketing writers and actors. On board the bus are several members of SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee, who stood behind the guild’s president, Fran Drescher, as she announced the actors union’s first film and TV strike in more than four decades.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for move then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post's entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site's growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in the industry, especially when it came to Decider's coverage of true crime. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and podcast host. She currently co-hosts WrapWomen's podcast, "UnWrapped." She has been interviewing your favorite actors and directors through that, and for various outlets prior to TheWrap, since 2016.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Sebastian-Roche-Alicia-Hannah-Kim

‘1923’ Star Sebastian Roché Hopes Strike Brings Attention to Dangers of AI: ‘This Is a Global Problem’ (Video)
Harris Faulkner (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Harris Faulkner Says Actors Should Be ‘Symbiotic’ With AI, Which Could ‘Clean Up the Casting Couch’ (Video)
Ron Pearlman

Ron Perlman Calls Out Studio Exec Who Said Strike Will Cause Home Losses: ‘Be Careful, Motherf–ker’ (Video)

Media Mogul Mo Abudu Says Entertainment Should Look to ‘Afrofuturism': ‘Be a Little Bit Less Risk-Averse’
Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant Pickets on Day 1 of the SAG-AFTRA Strike: ‘I’m on the Right Side of Things’ (Video)

Entertainment Stocks Slump as Hollywood Strike Widens to SAG-AFTRA
clark-gregg

Marvel Star Clark Gregg Says AI Threat Plays Big Role in Strike: ‘We’re Fighting to Keep the Soul in the Art Form’ (Video)

Advertisers to Zuck: Take Our Money, Put Ads on Threads | PRO Insight