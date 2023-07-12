SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix headquarters Tuesday.

SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters Tuesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Two Strikes and You’re Out – Writers Await Actors’ Arrival on the Picket Lines

by | July 12, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

SAG-AFTRA staffers have met with WGA strike captains to share information as Hollywood braces for a double strike

You’re reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

At the Sony Pictures backlot in Culver City, the 70th day of the WGA strike for picketing writers passed much like those that came before it: tents with snacks, upbeat music, snarky signs and visits from members of other unions who have come to join the lines in solidarity.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
SAG-AFTRA AMPTP

SAG-AFTRA Agrees to Federal Mediation With Studios as Deadline Draws Near
Kaitlan-Collins

‘The Source With Kaitlan Collins’ Debuts as CNN’s 2nd Most-Watched Monday Primetime Show
Gameplay of "BattleBit Remastered" (Steam screenshot)

Even Amid Steam Summer Sale – ‘BattleBit Remastered’ Crushes PC Game Competition | Chart
unions-strike

Natasha Lyonne, Ben Stiller and More Set Solidarity Night Fundraising Event to Benefit Crew Members Affected by Strike (Exclusive)
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1" (Paramount)

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Is Expected to Blow Up the Box Office – That’s the Good News
Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk’s Twitter May Be Well and Truly Zucked | PRO Insight
Henry Cavill as Geralt in "The Witcher" (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Beats Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan’ for Top Spot in Streaming | Charts
Donna Langley, NBCUniversal's new chief content officer, is well-regarded by filmmakers.

Rising Hollywood Mogul Donna Langley Has Something Rivals Lack – a Steady Hand | Analysis