Hollywood's first double strike in decades had an impact on Wall Street Friday. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Entertainment Stocks Slump as Hollywood Strike Widens to SAG-AFTRA

by | July 14, 2023 @ 2:35 PM

Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Disney, Netflix and Comcast fell Friday as actors joined the picket lines

Entertainment stocks struggled on Friday as actors hit the streets of New York and Los Angeles for SAG-AFTRA’s first day of picketing. Investors sold down the shares as Wall Street struggled to assess the impact of the widening strike on the companies’ revenue and costs.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery ended Friday’s trading session down more than 5%, while Paramount Global tumbled 4.6%, Disney slipped 2%, Netflix fell 1.8% and Comcast dipped 1.4%. On a year-to-date basis, Paramount has fallen 6% and Disney has fallen 0.3%, while WBD, Netflix and Comcast are up 29.8%, 49.8% and 17.9%, respectively.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
clark-gregg

Marvel Star Clark Gregg Says AI Threat Plays Big Role in Strike: ‘We’re Fighting to Keep the Soul in the Art Form’ (Video)

Advertisers to Zuck: Take Our Money, Put Ads on Threads | PRO Insight
sarah silverman vs openai lawsuit 2

Sarah Silverman’s OpenAI Lawsuit May Not Be Strong – but the Implications Are Huge | Analysis
marriage-story-scarlett-johansson

The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
sun valley execs

Hollywood Moguls Bask in Sun Valley Luxury While the Industry Shuts Down
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Members of the Hollywood actors SAG-AFTRA union walk a picket line with screen writers outside of FOX Studios on the first day of the actors’ strike which piles on top of the Hollywood writers WGA union strike, now in the 11th week, on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

SAG-AFTRA Strike Day 1: Famous Faces and Head-Turning Signs at the Picket Lines
Lola Tung as Belly Conklin in "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 2 (Prime Video)

No Binge and Flooding Social Media: Inside Amazon’s Plan to Make ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Appointment TV
Erykah Badu, and Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx and John Boyega in "They Cloned Tyrone" (Photo credit: Getty Images, Netflix)

Erykah Badu Crafted a New Version of Her Hit Song ‘Tyrone’ for Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (Video)