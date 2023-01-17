After a third batch of classified documents was found in President Biden’s home this weekend, Jimmy Fallon is thinking that the location of the annual White House Easter egg hunt might get changed this year. He’s also thinking that those kids may not be searching for eggs.

On Saturday, it was reported that a third batch of documents was found, this time containing five documents. At this point, it remains unclear exactly what the documents pertained to, but Biden and his team maintain that they are cooperating fully with authorities as pages are found.

So during his monologue on Monday night, Fallon suggested that the feds might start sending in children to see if there are any more.

“Yep, this year, instead of an Easter egg hunt, they’re gonna send the kids over to Biden’s home to look for more documents,” Fallon joked. “It’s like, ‘Found one under the sofa!’ ‘All right, hand it over.'”

“At this point, they’ve found documents in so many places, it’s like we’re playing Clue,” he added.

The “Tonight Show” host then joked that the winning answer was “North Korea’s nuclear codes, in the garage, with the Corvette.”

Taking it even further, Fallon teased that Biden’s son, who has been one of the Republican Party’s biggest targets for investigation — despite no evidence thus far of committing an actual crime — since Biden began campaigning, is likely distancing himself from his father.

“The scandal has gotten so big, today Hunter Biden told his dad ‘I can’t be seen with you right now,'” he joked.

The situation with Biden has been a favorite for Fallon (and all late night hosts) for the last week. On Friday, the “Tonight Show” host joked that the president might’ve gone to an unexpected source for help.:“I’m not saying Biden’s getting worried, but he just texted Rudy Giuliani.”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.