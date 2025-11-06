Jimmy Fallon joked that President Donald Trump took a big hit in the you-know-where after Democrats’ sweeping election wins this past Tuesday.

“The Democrats swept all the major races across the country,” the “Tonight Show” host said Wednesday night during his opening monologue. “Let’s just say, for Trump it was a huge kick in the ballroom. You know what I’m saying?”

The comedian’s jokey jab was referring to Trump’s controversial $300 million ballroom he’s building where the White House’s East Wing used to be.

But Fallon’s right, Democrats took a massive W this week, nabbing key primary races. Abigail Spanberger was elected as governor of Virginia, Mikie Sherrill was elected as governor of New Jersey, Ghazala Hashmi was elected lieutenant governor of Virginia and Zohran Mamdani was elected as mayor of New York City.

Of course, with the “Tonight Show” being filmed in New York City, Fallon spotlighted Mamdani by listing all the advice former NYC mayors gave the mayor-elect.

“After the big win, other New York City mayors started passing along advice to Mamdani,” Fallon began. “For instance, Mike Bloomberg said: ‘Always listen to the voters and deliver on what you promised.’ Eric Adams said: ‘Congrats on the and try to work for ALL New Yorkers.’”

As Fallon got to his last two mayors, bigger gags followed. “Bill De Blasio said: ‘As tempting as it sounds, don’t drop a groundhog on its head.’ And finally, Rudy Giuliani said: ‘If you’re moving into Gracie Mansion, can I live in your apartment?’ It’s nice they all reached out, I thought that was thoughtful of them.”

Mamdani, who is now the first Muslim and South Asian person to become the mayor of New York City, won the election with 50.4% of the votes, according to the New York Times. In his victory speech, Mamdani slammed rival Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump, noting he had “toppled a political dynasty.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue above.

