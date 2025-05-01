Jimmy Fallon Says After Having 100 Kids, Elon Musk Should Wear His MAGA Hat Somewhere Other Than His Head | Video

After reports that Elon Musk may have fathered upwards of 100 children, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon joked that the tech billionaire, who sported two pro-Donald Trump hats during a recent presidential cabinet meeting, should consider wearing another type of hat in an act of safe sex.

“Actually, it makes perfect sense. Having Elon and Trump both in charge feels like a hat on a hat,” the host quips. “After a 100 kids, that’s not where Elon should be wearing those two hats.”

When his studio audience reacted with robustly to his second zinger, the host joked that he had gone too far: “Whoa!”

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue below:

Earlier this week, The Atlantic writer Elizabeth Bruenig stated that she believes Musk has “1oo or more” children — far beyond his publicly known 14.

“I believe he has 14 known children, but people who spoke to the Wall Street Journal for their exposé on his childbearing habits suggested the number is much higher,” she said during an appearance on the “Sanity” podcast. “I have heard people estimate [it] at 100 or more.” Bruenig is the author of the piece “The Harem of Elon Musk.”

Much of Fallon’s opening monologue was centered on President Trump, with his first joke aimed at his combative interview with ABC’s Terry Moran, during which Trump claimed the only reasons he agreed to do an interview with Moran was because he’s “never heard of” the the journalist.

Fallon said Trump’s decision to sit down with the journalist sounded like the reason he chose JD Vance as his vice president.

“That’s the same thing he’s told JD Vance,” Fallon said just before putting on his Trump impression. “That’s why — I don’t know who you are.”

Fallon then went into his his next topic: Trump’s handling of the U.S. economy.

“Meanwhile, it just came out today that for the first three months of this year, the U.S. economy shrank,” Fallon said. “Trump was like, ‘Well, it was the three coldest months. Of course there was shrinkage.’ All the experts say the economy is in pretty rough shape. However, Trump’s doctor says it’s the healthiest economy he’s ever seen.”

He closed out his Trump jokes by pointing out that the president appeared to have drifted off to sleep during his recent cabinet meeting, which was held to go over his first 100 days back in the White House.

“Yeah, it was a pretty long cabinet meeting, and it seemed like even Trump was a little bored during it,” Fallon said as production queued up a clip from the gathering. During the video, Trump looks as if his eyes are slowly shutting while listening to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins discuss funding for American farmers.

“Yeah, well, he did say he would fight wokeness, so,” Fallon said. “It’s been so long, I forget what’s it’s like to have a president who’s fully conscious.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.