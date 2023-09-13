Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are launching a live “Strike Force Five” show in Las Vegas later this month.

The one-night-only event, which will take place on Sept. 23 at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, will feature the late night hosts on stage together for the first time. Tickets for the event will go on sale beginning Friday at 10 a.m. PT here.

Like the podcast, which also includes late night hosts John Oliver and Seth Meyers, all proceeds from the event will go to staffers from their respective shows who have been impacted by the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

As an explanation for why Oliver and Meyers wouldn’t be joining their peers for the event, Oliver said, “I’m not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” while Meyers joked, “I WILL be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots,” according to the press release for the special event.

The program will likely be one of the first events Fallon attends following the publication of an explosive Rolling Stone report that accused the host of fostering a toxic workplace at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Following the report, Fallon apologized to staffers during Zoom call, noting that there are things he has done in the past that are embarrassing but “[he] never mistreated anybody.”

Launched on Aug. 30, the podcast plunges listeners into the five hosts’ ongoing discussions surrounding the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which prompted their respective shows to go dark beginning at the onset of the writers’ strike in early May. The podcast, which will be comprise of at least 12 episodes, was inspired by weekly conversations the hosts started having over the course of the strikes.

Hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, Spotify serves as the exclusive sales partner for “Strike Force Five,” with the project also receiving support by Mint Mobile and Diageo (with brands like Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos and Ketel One Vodka) as copresenting sponsors.