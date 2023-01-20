The United States officially hit the debt ceiling this week, meaning that the country cannot borrow any more money unless congress votes to raise the ceiling. But, Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure politicians are finding ways to bring in money on their own — like Mitch McConnell starting an OnlyFans page.

Of course, before he got to Mitch McConnell, Fallon had some suggestions on what younger members of congress are doing to help out the country. The late night host suggested that newly elected congressman George Santos is putting his constant lying to use, and running a new scam. Fallon also joked that officials are accepting sponsorship offers for major monuments.

“The country’s so strapped for cash, George Santos is emailing people, pretending to be a Nigerian prince,” Fallon joked. “Also, to make some extra money, it’s now called the Gillette Mach3 Washington Monument.”

Fallon also noted that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has promised that “extraordinary measures are being taken to keep the government’s bills paid.” And once again, Fallon had some ideas on what those extraordinary measures are.

“Which explains why tonight Mitch McConnell started an OnlyFans,” Fallon said. “That’s right. Everyone wants to chip in. Today President Biden said he was gonna have a garage sale, but his garage is a crime scene, so it’s just like — he can’t.”

But, talking of Biden’s classified documents, Fallon also made sure to pounce on twice-impeached former president Trump’s claim this week that he only kept classified folders as “a cool keepsake.”

“The White House has a gift shop, man,” Fallon mocked. “I mean you don’t go around grabbing stuff like you’re on ‘Supermarket Sweep,’ you know?”

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.