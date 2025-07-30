Jimmy Fallon Jokes the Only Reason Trump Says He ‘Never Had the Privilege’ of Visiting Epstein Island Was Summer Heat | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon spent much of his Tuesday monologue discussing the late July summer heat and joking that it may be the cause of President Donald Trump’s latest, bewildering comments about Jeffrey Epstein.

“Be honest. You’re here for the AC, aren’t you?” Fallon asked his in-studio audience, noting that over 200 million Americans have been slammed this week by scorching heat. “Amazon already has a new TV series — ‘The Summer I Turned Sweaty,’” the “Tonight Show” host joked.

“It’s not just here. Over in Finland, they broke a record with their 16th consecutive day above 30 degrees Celsius,” Fallon continued. “This type of heat is very serious. For instance, if you stay in the sun for too long and you’re asked, ‘Did you go to Epstein Island?’ you might say crazy stuff like this –” The comedian then rolled a clip of Trump telling a reporter in Scotland that he “never had the privilege” of going to Epstein’s island.

“‘Privilege’?” a confused Fallon asked, shaking his head. The “Tonight Show” host tried to change the subject by showing viewers a series of fake summer ads for famous brands, including one from Doordash telling its customers, “If you want pad thai, pick it up yourself, asshole.”

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Fallon did not move on completely from Trump, though. Later in his monologue, he noted that the president has recently suggested that Democrats could have planted his name in the government’s Epstein files. “Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders were like, ‘Trust us, if we knew how to work a computer, we would have,’” Fallon joked in response.

The “Tonight Show” host subsequently called out Trump for his shifting excuses regarding the government’s delayed release of its Epstein files. “Trump went from saying there are no files to ‘I’m not in the files’ to ‘I’m only in there because the files were changed,’” Fallon observed. “By next week, we’re going to find out that Trump *is* Jeffrey Epstein.”

Minutes later, Fallon turned his attention to Geoffrey Epstein, the unfortunately-named man who is currently running for mayor in Massachusetts. “I’m not sure what’s worse — that his last name is Epstein or that he spells Jeffrey with a ‘G,’” Fallon remarked. “Fortunately for him, though, he’s running against another candidate: Geoffrey Dahmer.”