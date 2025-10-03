Fallon Jokes That Trump Is More Focused on ‘Much Bigger Threat’ Bad Bunny Than Government Shutdown | Video

The “Tonight Show” host says the president is coming up with fake reasons to avoid the Democrats using a “special excuse generator”

Raquel Harris
Jimmy Fallon (Credit: NBC)
Jimmy Fallon joked that President Donald Trump has failed to wrap up the government shutdown because he’s more concerned with Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

“It’s day two of the government shutdown and Trump still hasn’t met with the Democrats to try and reach a deal,” Fallon explained on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” mentioning that Trump has been using a “special excuse generator” to make up reasons why he’s unable to gather the politicians.

One of the few reasons the generator came up with was that Trump got stuck in an elevator and that he wanted the Oval Office to look like a Ferrero Rocher. But the third option had everything to do with the three-time Grammy award-winner hitting the stage.

“I have to deal with a much bigger threat … Bad Bunny’s halftime show,” Fallon said aloud mocking Trump’s reasoning.

Fallon’s joke tied in to Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager turned adviser for the Department of Homeland Security, issuing a warning that ICE may pop up at the big game.

Lewandowski made an appearance on Benny Johnson’s web series, titled “The Benny Show,” on Wednesday, where he made it clear that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency planned to have a presence at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in February, where the upcoming Super Bowl is set to take place. Bad Bunny was officially named the halftime performer for the big game on Sunday.

You can watch the full “The Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.

Raquel Harris

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel "Rocky" Harris is an Audience Writer for TheWrap.

