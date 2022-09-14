Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson: ‘I Think so Much of You’ (Video)

All appears to be well between Jimmy Kimmel and “Abbot Elementary” creator, star and Emmy winner Quinta Brunson.

Brunson, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Writing on Monday, appeared as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday, where Kimmel apologized for upstaging her historic Emmys win and expressed his admiration and support. But before that, he also let her crash his monologue to deliver the acceptance speech she’d wanted to give — a bit that mirrored the joke critics said disrespected Brunson’s win.

You can watch that apology in the clip above right now, and further down the page you can watch Bruson’s appearance in the monologue; we’ll hit you with the transcripts for both momentarily.

For those who need a brief catch-up, what happened on Monday at the Emmys is that the presentation of the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series was preceded by a bit where the presenter, comedian Will Arnett, dragged Kimmel, pretending to be dead, out on stage.

Kimmel remained playing dead even after Brunson won, and she stepped over Kimmel’s “dead” body to accept her award. This gag was criticized as disrespectful to Brunson, though she indicated at the time she didn’t mind. And earlier Wednesday, she urged people to watch Kimmel to see how the two would resolve it.

Which brings us back to Wednesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” We’ll start with the monologue — Near the end, Brunson strolled out on stage carrying her Emmy, to wild applause from the audience.

“You know you’re a little early for your interview,” Kimmel joked.

“I know, I know, I have a little favor to ask you. Yeah so, you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?” Brunson replied.

“You know, I have heard of that happening,” Kimmel said.

Brunson then asked if she could have “a couple of extra minutes” to thank some of the people she didn’t get to thank. Kimmel told her to “take all the time you want” and wandered into the background.

Brunson then thanked “Randall Einhorn, Michelle Nader, Big Andy, Margie, Erin Wehrenberg and Channing Dungey, Craig Erwich, Adam Segal, Persona PR, and all of the fans of the show.”

“And the internet, for raising me. And to all my ‘Abbott Elementary’ writers watching, I wouldn’t have this without you. Now please go to bed we have work tomorrow. Even though you’re adults and I have no jurisdiction over when you sleep,” she added.

Later, during the actual interview, Kimmel apologized formally. After explaining the joke to the audience, Kimmel said, “people got upset, they said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do was upset you because I think so much of you. And I think you know that — I hope you know that.”

“Jimmy let me just say thank you. It is very kind of you to say that. I honestly just in such a moment of having a good time, like I won my first Emmy, I was up there like, you know, I was so happy. And I was wrapped up in the moment, and just having a good time,” Brunson replied.

“Thank you, that’s kind,” she added, “but honestly, I had a good night. I had a great night.”

“And I should also say, it was really Will Arnett’s fault, the whole thing. He drugged me and he dragged me out there and I was unconcious,” Kimmel joked.

“And by the way, I was so happy to see you win that emmy… for you to win that Emmy. I’ve been a fan of the show… That was your first time at the Emmys and you won. ‘Cause I’ve been at the Emmys like 20 times and I’ve never, ever won,” Kimmel continued.

Again, watch the full interview, which begins with Kimmel’s apology, at the top of the page, and watch Brunson’s portion of the monologue below: