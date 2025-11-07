Jimmy Kimmel to Appear on ‘The View’ Next Week

Jimmy Kimmel will appear on “The View” next week, marking one of the few talk show appearances he’s made since his reinstatement on-air at the end of September.

The ABC host will appear remotely on the talk show, which is also an ABC property, as he is based in Los Angeles while “The View” is in New York. Kimmel’s appearance will come on Thursday, as the show also celebrates moderator Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday.

Following Kimmel’s sudden suspension in December, the hosts of “The View” were quiet about the move for a few days, prompting speculation that they were instructed by the network not to address it. But, the following week, the women made it clear that that wasn’t the case.

“Now look. Did y’all really think we weren’t going to talk about Jimmy Kimmel?” Whoopi said at the time. “I mean, have you watched the show over the last 29 seasons? So you know no one silences us.”

According to the moderator, she and her co-hosts were just taking “a breath to see if Jimmy was going to say anything about it first.” From there, the women largely condemned the suspension, calling out how it seemed to come from political pressure by the Trump administration.

“To be clear, you can not like a show and it can go off the air. Someone can say something they shouldn’t, and get taken off the air. But the government cannot apply pressure to force someone to be silenced,” Whoopi said.

Kimmel was pulled from air for his comments following Charlie Kirk’s killing, in which he said “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” Following his comments, FCC chair Brendan Carr publicly called for stations to stop broadcasting Kimmel.

“The part that I don’t understand that is so ironic to me is how the horrible, senseless, assassination of Charlie Kirk, a man I disagreed with but who stood for debate, who stood for freedom of speech, is being used to silence people and cancel people,” host Ana Navarro said at the time.

Following Kimmel’s return to air, the hosts of “The View” applauded his monologue, saying he handled the situation “perfectly.”

“The View” doesn’t reveal their planned questions ahead of time, but it is almost certain they will be discussing the suspension with Kimmel during his remote appearance.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.