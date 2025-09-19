‘The View’ Stays Quiet on Kimmel Suspension for 2nd Day in a Row

The hosts of “The View” once again remained silent on the suspension of fellow ABC host Jimmy Kimmel on Friday, two days after he was benched “indefinitely” by their shared network.

Friday shows are typically pre-taped on Thursdays at “The View,” and such was the case for this week as well. The panel is also incomplete on Fridays, as moderator Whoopi Goldberg has the day off. As usual, the women discussed politics for at least one segment, but opted to focus on revelations from former vice president Kamala Harris’ new book ahead of her visit to the show next week.

The hosts also ignored FCC chair Brendan Carr’s renewed threat that “The View” might be targeted next by the Trump administration. Carr and the White House first threatened the show back in July, just before the Season 28 finale. The hosts ignored him then as well.

The show did bring back host Joy Behar’s “Comedy Corner” bit on Friday, which she teed up by saying, “I don’t know about you, but I’ve never needed a laugh more than I have in these last few months.” The segment brought out 75-year-old comedian Andy Huggins, who’s been performing for more than four decades.

Back in July, the hosts of “The View” weighed in on the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” slamming the Trump administration for going after comedians.

“It’s always been the role of the court jester to make fun of the king. That is the role of comedians,” Behar said at the time. “I have said on this show years ago, when they start coming for the comedians, all bets are off. Because the king is supposed to take the hits.”

The announcement that Colbert’s show was canceled came on July 17, a Thursday, and it wasn’t discussed on “The View” until the following Tuesday, July 22. At the time, Whoopi opted to hold her true thoughts on the matter until she saw “where it shakes it out,” but told Colbert “we’re supporting you.”

Kimmel was pulled from air for his comments following Charlie Kirk’s killing, in which he said “the MAGA gang” was “desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Before his death, Kirk asserted that hate speech wasn’t real as he posted vitriol about marginalized groups himself. In a 2024 social media post, he wrote, “There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment.”

